ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s Marriage Finally Terminated

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLVIE_0dXn6d5200

They won’t be back.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally wrapped up their marathon, decade-long divorce Tuesday when a judge in Los Angeles rubber-stamped their final judgment and entered it in the court’s filing system, online records confirm.

Shriver, a journalist, philanthropist, and member of the Kennedy clan filed her original divorce petition against the Terminator star in July 2011, shortly after it was revealed he fathered a fifth child with an employee who worked at the family’s Brentwood home .

Before submitting the final settlement for its Tuesday approval, Shriver and Schwarzenegger agreed to work with a private judge identified in filings as Scott Gordon, the former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge who presided over the high-profile divorces of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline and Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher.

Shriver, 66, and Schwarzenegger, 74, were married in 1985 and share four kids.

It was in May 2011, shortly after Schwarzenegger ended his final term as Governor of California, that the Los Angeles Times first revealed that he had sired a secret son with longtime household staffer Mildred Patricia Baena. Court records revealed Baena gave birth to son Joseph just one week after Shriver delivered her youngest son Christopher in 1997.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Schwarzenegger told The Times in a statement . “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children, and my family. I am truly sorry.”

Following the split, the former spouses appear to be on friendly terms and reunite regularly to support their kids. They posed for a photo together a few months ago to celebrate son Patrick Schwarzenegger’s birthday, and Shriver was on hand for a birthday celebration honoring her ex back in July 2020.

Lawyers for Schwarzenegger and Shriver did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Comments / 48

H.A.M.2011
12h ago

Sad. I watched an interview when she was 1st lady of Calif. and she was so in love with him. Glad they stay civil with each other. It's good to be in good terms for the kids and grandchildren.

Reply
15
Derek Baker
30m ago

I could care less about Schwarzenegger's marriages and divorces. Most Hollywood celebrities are incapable of being in a successful marriage because they base happiness on money and put Christ on the backburner. Many celebs end up divorcing half a dozen times throughout their lives, which is ridiculous. And these folks expect regular middle class Americans to listen to their political views when they can't even keep a marriage and relationship together, smh.

Reply
6
annmesservy
14h ago

Never understood why she married him anyway! That marriage lasted longer than it should have. what a loser! He needs to go.back to his native country.

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Scores Massive Divorce Settlement

One of Hollywood’s messiest divorces also will mark one of the industry’s most costly. Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young reached a massive divorce settlement Tuesday that will see Young walk away from their 24-year marriage with $100 million. Sources familiar with the settlement tell Rolling Stone that the two sides have finalized terms of their split, with the Death Row Records co-founder forking over more than one-fifth of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets. Young will be required to move out of their Malibu beach house by the end of the month but will keep a Rolls...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Rolling Stone

Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Director, Dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club and HBO hit show Big Little Lies, died Sunday at his home in Quebec City, Canada at the age of 58. Vallée’s publicist, Bumble Ward, confirmed the news to CNN, though a cause of death was not immediately available. “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me,” Nathan Ross, a partner in Vallée’s production company Crazyrose, said in a statement. “The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.” “What you may not...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Says Not Making Music Is Her Way of Saying ‘F–k You’

Britney Spears spoke about how her musical efforts were controlled during her conservatorship, and bluntly said her decision to not make new music at the moment was “my way of saying, ‘Fuck You.’” While Spears released several albums and performed regularly during her now-terminated conservatorship, she’s been fiercely critical of the rigorous schedule she was forced to keep and the limits imposed on her creative control. In her latest Instagram missive, Spears spoke about how she often coped with the myriad frustrations caused by her conservatorship by taking an “’everything’s totally fine’ approach” and doing her best not to cause conflict....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dior Axes Travis Scott Collaboration After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has lost another major branding deal in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, with Dior announcing that it’s calling off a collaboration that was due out next year. As Women’s Wear Daily reports, the capsule collection between Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones and Scott’s Cactus Jack label has been indefinitely postponed. The collection — which was going to be Dior’s first with a musician — was set to draw on Scott’s Texas roots as well as the fashion house’s own Parisian past.  “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Grimes Wants to Quit Her Day Job

Grimes appears ready to update her LinkedIn and become the latest member of the Great Resignation, tweeting that she’s interested in “changing my main day job” after releasing her next album, Book 1. “Celebrity culture is suffocating af,” the musician wrote. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Premiere Recap: ‘Star Wars’ Fan Favorite Steps Into the Spotlight

A review of The Book of Boba Fett series premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land” — with full spoilers for the episode — coming up just as soon as my tribute is a heartfelt greeting… As we talked about last year when he introduced himself on The Mandalorian, Boba Fett long occupied a strange position in Star Wars lore, beloved far more for what he represented than for anything he did in the original trilogy. The prequels and Clone Wars featured him a bit more, but as a kid growing up in his late father’s shadow, and it really wasn’t until...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

How ‘Cobra Kai’ Resurrected ‘Karate Kid Part III’ Villain Terry Silver After a 32-Year Absence

By any objective measure, The Karate Kid Part III is a terrible movie. The 1989 box-office flop centers around a demented toxic-waste mogul, Terry Silver, who decides to rig a teenage karate tournament and torment Mr. Miyagi and a college-age Daniel La Russo for no coherent reason. “The Karate Kid Part III is one film too many,” read the L.A. Times review in a typical pan. “It is a disaster of the most uninspired contrivances.” When the franchise was resurrected in 2018 with the streaming series Cobra Kai, the focus was largely on characters from the original 1984 movie along with...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch in January: New ‘Scream,’ ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’

After the rush of holiday specials and prestige movies that define December, January entertainment can often feel like a bit of a letdown. That it’s traditionally been a dumping ground for iffy-looking movies and a bit of a dead zone for new TV shows hasn’t helped its reputation. But release patterns have changed drastically over the past few years (and even more drastically during the pandemic). Even in the worst of years there’s always something worth seeking out, and this doesn’t look like a bad year at all thanks to awards season contenders making their way out in the world after...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Britney Spears
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert Records New Song for Latest Season of ‘Queer Eye’

The next season of the Netflix self-improvement series Queer Eye premieres Dec. 31 and takes the cast to Texas to continue their mission of encouragement and empowerment. Texas native Miranda Lambert has recorded a new song called “Y’all Means All” for the series, a snippet of which can be heard in the show’s teaser. While the Queer Eye ambassadors put on cowboy hats and learn about boot-scooting (“What is a honky-tonk?” Tan France asks at one point) in the teaser, Lambert’s song begins to play. An upbeat tune with some lively Dobro and handclaps, “Y’all Means All” finds Lambert creating a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Batman, Catwoman Exchange Punches, Suggestive Glances in New ‘The Batman’ Trailer

The newest trailer for The Batman dropped on Monday, giving the most extensive preview of the latest upcoming film to date for the iconic superhero and showing more of star Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and main villain the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The Batman marks a new era for Batman movies as Pattinson takes the reins from Ben Affleck, who played Batman/Bruce Wayne in two films before stepping away from the character in 2019. The trailer, titled “The Bat and the Cat” shows the complex relationship between Batman and Catwoman, who shift frequently between intense and intimate eye contact and throwing punches at one another. And much like villains in other Batman films, the new trailer depicts Dano’s ridder as an ominous, mysterious and gravelly-voiced killer. Others set to star in the film are Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The Batman is set to hit theaters in March 2022.  
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

“Once,” writes Elena Ferrante in her 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, “I had a very closeup view of what it means to be in love, the powerful and joyous irresponsibility that it unleashes.” In the span of a sentence, Ferrante — in the voice of heroine Leda Caruso — renders love into something exuberant and also, not paradoxically, reckless and unyielding. It is powerful (a morally neutral term) and encouraging of the irresponsible (not so neutral); it “unleashes” impulses that cannot be contained while also, because of its joy, making the person in the throes of that love hesitant to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#The Los Angeles Times
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny Enlists the Simpsons for ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ Video

Bad Bunny plays Cupid and brings together a fighting Homer and Marge in the reggaeton superstar’s video for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” Directed by The Simpsons Movie filmmaker David Silverman, the clip finds Homer yet again in the doghouse after missing a family dinner and Marge, as the Los Angeles Times notes, “fed up with husband Homer’s burgeoning social media addiction.” Marge has had enough, taking the beer and the “good pillow” and telling Homer “Haz tu propio almuerzo” (“Make your own lunch”) when Homer opens his lunchbox at the power plant. As the oafish patriarch wanders the streets of Springfield, running...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Asks Court to Toss ‘Shake It Off’ Suit

Taylor Swift wants a federal judge to dump his recent ruling allowing a copyright infringement lawsuit over her hit song “Shake It Off” to proceed to trial. The singer argues in a new court filing that the judge failed to address something called the “extrinsic test” when he decided Dec. 9 that the two songwriters who claim she stole their lyrics and concept had presented a “genuine dispute” that should be resolved by a jury. Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler have alleged in their underlying complaint that their 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play” for the all-female R&B trio 3LW is substantially...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

10 Moments That Made Us Smile in 2021

It started with a bang, the sound of metal crashing down on the sidewalks of Washington, D.C. as hundreds of Trumpers stormed the Capitol. It continued into another pandemic year; for every two steps we took forward with vaccines and testing, we were knocked back one by variants and those who valued personal freedom over societal health. We went further into the internet, the metaverse, the cryptosphere — remember a time before NFTs? — and came out the other side feeling perhaps a little less connected to our humanity. But there were things to be thankful for, brief glimpses of hope...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Cryptobatz: Ozzy Osbourne Announces First NFT Collection

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first dive into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with the upcoming ‘Cryptobatz’ collection. The Prince of Darkness will unveil 9,666 unique NFT bats in January – a knowing nod to the infamous moment he bit the head off a bat during a 1982 performance in Des Moines, Iowa. The news was first announced by Rolling Stone UK. Created by Osbourne himself, the new collection will be available to purchase next month and brings an innovative world-first feature to the NFT market. According to an official release, each Cryptobat will give collectors a unique opportunity to birth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Mitski Talks Writing Her First Song at a Bus Stop on ‘The First time’

Mitski reflects on bus stop songwriting, elementary school plays, and making the move from piano to guitar for the sake of efficiency in the latest installment of The First Time.  While Mitski has said in past interviews that she officially wrote her first song when she was 17 or 18, she corrects the record here to note the first time she ever “wrote a song without knowing I was writing a song” was when she was waiting for the school bus to pick her up in first or second grade. “I just made up a song to myself about how excited...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Emmylou Harris Gives Townes Van Zandt a Boost With ‘Pancho & Lefty’

By the time Emmylou Harris released Luxury Liner, the third and most successful LP of her career-defining “honky-tonk angel” period, on Dec. 28, 1976, the vocalist had cemented a reputation for combining vintage country with impeccably chosen covers from outside the genre. Harris had been famously mentored by the late Gram Parsons, but by now she was outside the country-rock pioneer’s shadow, standing on her own as a country hit-maker and rule-bender. While both of her previous major-label successes — Pieces of the Sky and Elite Hotel — contained unquestionable gems, it was Luxury Liner that introduced fans to one of the most...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Drakeo the Ruler Was a Profoundly Imaginative Rapper With a Good Heart

The rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Wayne Caldwell, had a wide, ready smile and was said by friends and family to have had a good heart. The 28-year-old musician, who was fatally stabbed last Saturday in Los Angeles, often rapped about the grisly realities of life in America’s inner cities with a wit that transcended what others have achieved with the medium. Drakeo always rapped from the vantage of an artist — not some martyr who saw death lurking around the corner. Earlier this year, he told Rolling Stone, when asked whether he’d considered changing his musical content, “I don’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy