Dallas Hill Road – Immaculately maintained log cabin that offers great views of East Kennebago mountain range. Less than a half mile from Saddleback Access Road and snowmobiling from your doorstep! Great gently sloping 2.17 acre lot that offers great privacy and a nice yard. Out buildings include a detached 18×24 garage with bonus room above. Fully heated upstairs and downstairs as well as a large 12×21 shed. This cottage is fully year round and will not disappoint. Being sold fully furnished and in turn key condition. Attn: skiers and snowmobilers – IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ! Owner has been there over 20years, a great location like this does not come around often, call today! James L Eastlack – Broker/Owner, Morton & Furbish Agency, Rangeley, ME 04970, 207.864.5777 office, 207.670.5058 cell.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO