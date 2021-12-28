ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Syria sharply condemns Israeli plans for economic investment in the Golan Heights

Cleveland Jewish News
 16 hours ago

Syria sharply criticized Israel on Monday for its plan to double the population of Israelis living in the Golan Heights within five years. “Syria has strongly condemned the dangerous...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Syria on Monday condemned Israeli plans to double within five years the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights captured from Syria in 1967 as a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", Syrian state media reported. Israel's cabinet approved a blueprint on Sunday to build some...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Strike blamed on Israel sets ablaze Syrian port of Latakia

An Israeli air strike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters. But it is only the second time it has hit the port of Latakia, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad's minority Alawite community. "At around 3:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golan Heights#Israeli Government#Investment#Israelis#Syrian#Sana News Agency#Jns Org
The Independent

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

Israel's defense minister approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians on Wednesday following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010. The two discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas' Palestinian Authority, which administers pockets of the occupied West Bank Gantz's office said he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority, the...
MIDDLE EAST
GV Wire

Israel Says Will ‘Double Settlements’ in Occupied Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country intends to double the number of settlers in the occupied Golan Heights with a multimillion-dollar plan meant to further consolidate Israel’s hold on the territory it captured from Syria more than 50 years ago. Bennett said the new investment in...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel shouldn’t expect blowback from Biden on Golan Heights development plan, experts say

As Israel is set to invest 1 billion shekels ($317.3 million) into developments to increase the population in the Golan Heights, American experts believe the move announced by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday is unlikely to elicit much response from the Biden administration. Former Trump administration official Elliott...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Israel’s Bennett says firm position needed against Iran in nuclear talks

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran. “Of course there can be a good agreement. Of course. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now ins the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

If Israel strikes Iran, Hezbollah’s Nasrallah will obey Iranian orders

While Israel has refrained from publicly setting clear red lines to act as precise markers for a threshold that, if surpassed by Iran’s nuclear program, would trigger an Israeli attack, it is clear that Jerusalem has been sending warning signals about Iran’s approach towards the danger zone. These...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria. In plans announced during Sunday's cabinet meeting, it was revealed two completely new towns would be established at a cost of more than NIS 1 billion ($317 million), which will double the population of the Golan Heights within 5 years.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Palestinian President Makes Rare Israel Visit For Talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
UPI News

Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has attacked a vital Syrian port for the second time this month, Syrian authorities said on Tuesday. Syrian state-run media reported that Israeli missiles attacked the port of Latakia late Monday. The attack created a fire in the containment terminal, it noted. The...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Knesset approves billions in extra defense spending for ‘classified objectives’

The Knesset Finance Committee approved a NIS 1.5 billion ($481 million) budget addition to the 2021 defense budget on Monday, after approving an additional NIS 7.4 billion (2.37 billion) on Thursday, according to Calcalist. The near NIS 9 billion ($2.89 billion) cash injection have been categorized as going towards classified...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Syria condemns unprecedented escalation by Israel

Damascus has pushed back against the Israeli government's plan to expand Golan Heights settlements. The Syrian government has sharply denounced an Israeli plan to double the population of Jewish settlers in the occupied Golan Heights ? captured from Damascus in 1967 ? arguing the move is fomenting tensions. In a...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy