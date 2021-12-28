ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Interview) Getting To Know Franki

By Hayley
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch love to FRANKI for kickin’ it with me today! We talked about her latest single Set It Straight, new years resolutions, her favorite things that she did in 2021, and more. Check out our full interview below – Catch her performing LIVE on NYE this Friday at...

