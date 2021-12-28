Vale, Anglo weighing partnership at Brazil's Serpentina project

Mining giant Anglo American has confirmed it is in talks with Brazilian rival Vale over a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the country.UK-based Anglo American said preliminary discussions are ongoing over the potential to jointly develop Vale’s Serpentina iron ore resource, which is next to its own Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.The company added: “These discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached or, if any agreement is reached, on the terms or scope of any such agreement.”Vale said the potential deal could leverage Anglo’s “processing and logistics...

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO