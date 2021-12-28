ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, Anglo weighing partnership at Brazil's Serpentina project

By Carl Surran
 19 hours ago
Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it has begun preliminary discussions with Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) about a potential partnership at its Serpentina...

mining-technology.com

Vale, Anglo American in preliminary talks to develop Brazilian iron ore project

Anglo American is in preliminary discussions with Brazilian mining firm Vale for the potential joint development of mineral resources of Serpentina iron ore project in Brazil. The Serpentina Project is situated in the municipalities of Santo Antônio do Rio Abaixo, Conceição do Mato Dentro, and Morro do Pilar, in Minas Gerais state.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Petrobras Guides Towards 20% Dividends

Petrobras' sustainability has improved significantly over the past 10+ years, an important part of its future business model. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a large Brazilian crude company with an almost $70 billion market capitalization. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strategic 5-year plan and its significant cash flow potential means it'll be able to pay out 20% annualized dividends, even with assumptions about oil prices significantly below current prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Anglo American confirms discussions for partnership on Brazilian mine

Mining giant Anglo American has confirmed it is in talks with Brazilian rival Vale over a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the country.UK-based Anglo American said preliminary discussions are ongoing over the potential to jointly develop Vale’s Serpentina iron ore resource, which is next to its own Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.The company added: “These discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached or, if any agreement is reached, on the terms or scope of any such agreement.”Vale said the potential deal could leverage Anglo’s “processing and logistics...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras dramatically boosts CO2 re-injection

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras significantly increased the amount of carbon dioxide it re-injected into its offshore oilfields in 2021, a major step forward in the firm's emission-reduction goals. According to a release provided by Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Miners Anglo, Vale in talks to jointly develop Serpentina iron ore mine

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Anglo American (AAL.L) confirmed on Wednesday preliminary discussions with Vale SA (VALE3.SA) to potentially jointly develop the Brazilian miner's Serpentina project adjacent to the London-listed company's Minas-Rio iron ore mine. Anglo did not divulge details but Vale said a day earlier the potential...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Mining giant Zijin commissions largest porphyry copper mine in China

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Vale says Samarco bondholders rejected latest restructuring offer

Vale (NYSE:VALE) -2.2% pre-market after creditors of the Samarco Mineração joint venture rejected the latest proposal to restructure its debt under a bankruptcy protection plan. The Vale-BHP 50-50 joint venture was granted bankruptcy protection by a Brazilian court earlier this year to avoid early payment to some bondholders...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Canadian Rail Potash Pact, Productivity Rebound in British Columbia

Canadian Pacific and CN provided export-related updates last week:. Canadian Pacific renews relationship with potash producer Canpotex. Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) has secured a seven-year contract with Canpotex to deliver export-bound potash. The contract, which runs through 2028, is a successor to the current 10-year agreement between CP and potash...
TRAFFIC
charlottenews.net

Gratomic Announces Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project Drilling Program in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces the first preliminary findings of its 5,000-meter diamond drill program on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil, to further delineate graphite mineralization on a recently completed two-fold trenching and sampling program (see Press Release Dated December 9 th , 2021 HERE ). The Company has a 100% interest in the Capim Grosso graphite project (see Press Release dated December 8th, 2021 HERE ).
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Mining Tailings Management Market May Set New Growth Story | China Shenhua Energy, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American

The Latest Released Mining Tailings Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Mining Tailings Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mining Tailings Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, China Shenhua Energy., MMC Norilsk Nickel, Teck, Cleanaway Waste Management, Newmont Corporation, Tetra Tech.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Meteor Nears Entry-Into-Service With Brazil’s Gripens

The Brazilian Air Force will soon put the MBDA Meteor into service after receiving the second batch of the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. The first batch of 100 Meteor missiles ordered by Brazil in 2019 supported the development program for the country’s Saab F-39E Gripen fighters. Saab... Subscription Required. Meteor...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Brazil's Movida acquires fleet management company for $23 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental provider Movida Participacoes SA announced on Thursday it had acquired fleet management company Marbor Frotas Corporativas for 130 million reais ($22.91 million). The deal will add a fleet of 1,800 leased vehicles to Movida, with an average age of approximately 1.4 years, it...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Brooklyn Immuno wins Bullish views at Cantor; sees a potential partnership

Cantor Fitzgerald has started the coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX -2.9%) with an Overweight recommendation arguing that the company could attract a partnership for its experimental cancer therapy IRX-2. IRX‑2, a mixed, human-derived cytokine product, is currently undergoing studies targeting several types of cancer. A Phase 2B study called INSPIRE...
BROOKLYN, NY
Seeking Alpha

Brookfield Infrastructure: Won't Build Your Portfolio

Too many negatives persist to recommend retail value investors buy Brookfield at this time: losses, fewer assets than liabilities, debt, etc. Retail value investors buying stock in companies that build, own, operate, and maintain infrastructure facilities will make money. Yet, we are moderately bearish on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIPC). (As a Limited Partnership, institutional investors can also participate through private funds.)
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

BiondVax soars 35% amid former CFO of GSK's global vaccines business joining board

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) appointed former CFO of GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) global vaccines business Jay Green to its board of directors. Green recently completed a six-year term as Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline's global vaccines business. The company added that Isaac Devash retired from the board. BiondVax said all...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
