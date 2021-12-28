A Scroll Stoppers Year in Review

Usually, once a Holiday is over, I like to undecorate our home for a fresh start. I know I am probably in the minority when it comes to this mentality. However, it gives me some time to plan inspiration to put here on the blog. Once I saw this new Hearth & Hand Collection that starts to release the day after Christmas, it got me even more excited to start planning decor and inspiration. I love turning to Target’s Hearth & Hand Collection for many reasons. It’s designed by some of my favorite people, Chip and Joanna Gaines. But they also offer so many great quality staples at an affordable price. I love this Winter Neutral Collection because there are so many staples that you can purchase now, style in your home, and leave decorated all year long.
