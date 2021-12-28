ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Scroll Stoppers Year in Review

lizmarieblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a whole year of my Scroll Stoppers blog series! This has been such a fun exercise to share images that I am inspired by each week and truly one of my favorite series of blog posts to revisit and see the images that I was inspired by at the...

www.lizmarieblog.com

lizmarieblog.com

Winter Neutral Hearth & Hand Finds

Usually, once a Holiday is over, I like to undecorate our home for a fresh start. I know I am probably in the minority when it comes to this mentality. However, it gives me some time to plan inspiration to put here on the blog. Once I saw this new Hearth & Hand Collection that starts to release the day after Christmas, it got me even more excited to start planning decor and inspiration. I love turning to Target’s Hearth & Hand Collection for many reasons. It’s designed by some of my favorite people, Chip and Joanna Gaines. But they also offer so many great quality staples at an affordable price. I love this Winter Neutral Collection because there are so many staples that you can purchase now, style in your home, and leave decorated all year long.
INTERIOR DESIGN
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
INTERNET
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog Posts#Children
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon on Throwing ‘Every Dirty Word’ She Knows at Carter

When Jen Landon’s “Yellowstone” character played cards and threw out “every dirty word” at Carter, there was a purpose to it. Landon played cards with the bunkhouse boys in episode 9 of the current season. In a Twitter clip, Landon said she knew the mush-mouthed, foul-mouthed, fearless ranch hand had to establish her presence and poker face at the table for some respect.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
World Health Organization

OpenWHO.org: 2021 year in review

In its fifth year of operation, WHO’s OpenWHO.org learning platform has undergone significant development and expansion to meet the ongoing challenges of complex health emergencies globally. With increased engagement among learners during the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of major milestones were reached in 2021 highlighting the role OpenWHO plays in strengthening global health emergency response through online knowledge transfer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

5 Killed In Shootings: Books, Social Media Posts By Suspect Lyndon McLeod Include Rants And Fantasies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lyndon McCleod, the apparent shooter in a killing spree in Denver and Lakewood Monday, left behind books, videos, podcasts and social media posts that provide insight into the kind of life he lived — and may have foretold the tragic crime spree. Police believe McLeod was targeting most of his victims. (credit: CBS) What is raising concerns for many is how he seemingly projected his coming shooting spree in a book series he wrote years ago under the pen name of “Roman McClay” McCleod published three books via the company entitled ‘Sanction’, ‘Sanction II’ and ‘Sanction III’. He wrote...
DENVER, CO
makeuseof.com

How to View Your 2021 Highlights With Instagram's Year in Review Playback

As 2021 gradually comes to an end, it's only natural to want to reflect on your memories of the outgoing year. Whereas you can turn to your diary for inspiration, the only pictures you'll likely be seeing will be mental ones. Alternatively, you can use third-party apps to generate a...
INTERNET
androidpolice.com

Google released a Pixel 6-themed tarot card deck that you can download

The holidays are upon us and Google is fully embracing the spirit of the season. Rather than being a grinch, Google has a reputation for giving, and influencers like those on Team Pixel regularly find themselves with a little Google swag to show off on their channels. This year some lucky fans are getting something a tad esoteric in their stockings: a Pixel 6-themed deck of tarot cards.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Student Discounts on Music and Movie Streaming Services

School is back in session after the holidays and whether you’re in college or continuing education, there are a number of student discounts available online now. Just by registering with an “.edu” email address, you can get subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Hulu, CBS All Access and more. Most will let you stream for free for the first few months, but you’ll be eligible for a student discount after your free trial ends. Not only will you save a few bucks, but many offer ad-free viewing, unlimited access to exclusive content, and partnerships with popular music libraries like Spotify. Whether you’ve been learning...
EDUCATION
Columbus Telegram

Special Edition: Feast and Field’s 2021 Year In Review

Feast and Field’s first year of publication wasn’t without adventure, education and really (really) good food. From our favorite recipes to your favorite stories, we take a look at some of the most exciting tips, photos and dishes we’ve come across this past year. Thank you to...
RECIPES
lizmarieblog.com

Top 21 Products of 2021

As the end of 2021 quickly approaches, I am spending this week reflecting on this year and all that it brought! I already shared a Scroll Stoppers year in review here [HERE], and now I want to share the Top 21 Products of 2021. We looked back to find the items that you guys loved and purchased the most of all of the things I’ve shared with you this year. I felt like I had a good prediction on your top products this year, but there were a few items that surprised me. Before you take a look at the top 20 products..can you guess what the number one selling item was? Scroll through to take a look at some great products and you can even browse further and shop by clicking the images!
SHOPPING
B98.5

Wait! Aquaman Is From Maine?

According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and his father was a lighthouse keeper from the fictional Maine town of Amnesty Bay. As the story goes, he finds her after she washes up on the beach. She eventually returns to Atlantis and her son grows up to be a warrior.
MAINE STATE
laptopmag.com

How to unblock someone on Facebook

People can redeem themselves (sometimes), so it’s important to know how to unblock someone on Facebook. Let’s face it, we have all had a person (or multiple people) on Facebook who we have blocked and needed a break from. The silence may have been nice in the interim, but then you got that nagging feeling. Thoughts such as, “Should I have blocked this person?” or “Maybe I was too quick to rush to judgment” may be running through your mind. If this is the case, this tutorial is here to help.
INTERNET

