Ski Report

Porterville Recorder
 16 hours ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 6 - 16 base 15 of 22 trails 68% open, 5 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Dec 26-Jan 01: 9a-10p. Four Lakes Snowsports — Opening Soon for Snow Sports. Snowstar Winter Park — Plan to Open...

www.recorderonline.com

KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL
OutThere Colorado

Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
COLORADO STATE
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
ACCIDENTS
#Ski Resort#Ski Area#Ski Cooper#Chestnut Mountain#Sat Sun#Snow Sports Snowstar#Iowa Mt Crescent#Boyne Highlands
Eyewitness News

1 dead and 5 rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort

One person died and five others were rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort. A witness reported that six skiers were swept up by the avalanche in the Silver Basin area in the Crystal Mountain backcountry Saturday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said. All six were wearing...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
OutThere Colorado

5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just under five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
COLORADO STATE
KULR8

Skier triggers, gets caught in avalanche near Bridger Bowl

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A skier triggered and was caught in an avalanche near The Apron at Bridger Bowl on Thursday. According to Mtavalanche.com, no one was injured and the ski area is closed. The skier was part of a group of three that was skiing near The Bridger Apron. After...
BOZEMAN, MT
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
PARK CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Avalanche Warning, Backcountry Skier Killed On Christmas Eve

Avalanche activity has increased in Colorado and a skier was tragically killed on Christmas Eve. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. The accident happened on an east-facing slope below treeline. The CAIC the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three feet below the surface and was about 150 feet wide.
ACCIDENTS
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Ski industry

VADITO, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz is hitting the slopes at Sipapu Ski Resort. Our state's history with skiing is among the oldest in the American west. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz shows why the ski industry is a big part of...
TRAVEL
saranaclake.com

Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort

Located just 30 minutes from Saranac Lake, Whiteface Mountain, home to two Winter Olympics, is now a world class ski resort fit for the whole family! You can't truly say you've 'skied the east' until you've taken a trip to Whiteface! With the largest vertical drop on the east coast and 90 trails spread out over 314 skiable acres, days of fun are just a short drive away! If you're new to the sport the Bear Den campus offers plenty of terrain for those just starting out or looking to get their ski or snowboard legs back into shape! Lessons and rentals also available.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
NBCMontana

Many Montana ski areas open for holiday skiing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Plenty of Montana's resorts and ski areas are open for folks wanting to hit the slopes for the holidays. Lookout Pass reports more than 12 inches of new snow at the summit and 9 inches at the base in the last three and a half days.
MONTANA STATE

