Tesla Model Y body for structural battery pack spotted at Gigafactory Texas

By Fred Lambert
electrek.co
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interesting new Tesla Model Y body that appears to be designed for the new structural battery pack has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production. Tesla has been aiming to start Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas in Austin by the end of the year, which...

insideevs.com

Tesla Recommends Charging Model 3 RWD's LFP Battery To 100%

Tesla is recommending owners of the new Model 3 RWD base model equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells to charge to 100% on a regular basis. Already available on Tesla's Chinese-built vehicles, LFP battery cells are starting to find their way into US-market Model 3s, so owners should be aware they require a specific charging behavior.
SlashGear

Rivian warns of delays for EVs with biggest battery and smallest price

Rivian is pushing back its most expensive, furthest-driving configurations of its electric pickup truck and SUV, warning R1S and R1T reservation-holders that they could face another year’s wait if they stick with their original choice. Deliveries of the two EVs are now underway, albeit in small numbers, but Rivian has more than 70,000 preorders to work through.
leedaily.com

Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’

Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’ however...
Benzinga

China Claims Elon Musk's SpaceX Satellites Narrowly Missed Space Station, Says US Violating Outer Space Treaty

China has filed a complaint to the United Nations claiming its space station narrowly avoided being struck by SpaceX satellites. What Happened: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that astronauts on board the Tianhe space station had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by SpaceX satellites on July 1 and Oct. 21. China reported the incidents to the U.N.'s space agency on Dec. 3.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Northvolt starts battery production

Yesterday, Northvolt, the Swedish li-ion EV battery startup, produced its first battery cell. Backed by BMW, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, VW and Tesla, Northvolt’s ambition is to redress the imbalance of EV battery production between Europe and Asia. Northvolt says it has already got orders worth $30 billion from...
brumpost.com

AMD-Powered MCU3 deployed to newest Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in North America

American EV automaker, Tesla has commenced the production and delivery of its Model 3 and Model Y cars all equipped with AMD-powered MCU3 infotainment systems for its North American consumers. Elsewhere, Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai has commenced the production of Tesla Model Y performance deliveries. The made-in-China Model (MIC)...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
Autoblog

Rivian R1S and R1T with Max battery packs delayed to 2023

Rivian will delay deliveries of its electric pickup truck and sports utility vehicle with big battery packs to 2023, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a message to customers on Tuesday. Scaringe said the majority of Rivian's roughly 71,000 preorders for its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in the...
motor1.com

Check out this Tesla Model Y Deep Crimson Red colour sneak peek

By the way of launching the production of the Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany, Tesla will introduce all-new colours, which were hinted at in October. A few new photos of the Model Y in the new Crimson Red colour were recently...
AFP

Northvolt opens Europe's first homegrown battery gigafactory

Swedish battery group Northvolt said Wednesday it has launched its "gigafactory" in northern Sweden, the first of its kind to be undertaken by a European company on the continent. "Marking a new chapter in European industrial history, the cell is the first to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a gigafactory by a homegrown European battery company," Northvolt said.
electrek.co

Goodyear launches new tire optimized for Teslas and other electric cars

Goodyear announced the launch of a new tire designed to be optimized for electric cars, especially Tesla vehicles, which will be the first to get the new tire. The advent of electric vehicles has had an interesting impact on other aspects of the auto industry. The need for more efficiency...
electrek.co

Hyundai pauses Genesis hydrogen fuel cell project just days after ending ICE engines

Hyundai has suspended development of their Genesis hydrogen fuel cell vehicle indefinitely, according to Chosun Ilbo. The news comes hot on the heels of Hyundai announcing an end to internal combustion engine development. While Chosun‘s article (as translated by Google) does not seem to state that Hyundai has permanently canceled...
CNBC

Elon Musk sells another $1 billion in Tesla shares, nearing 10% target

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sold another 934,090 shares, or about $1.02 billion worth of his holdings, in his electric car company according to financial filings published late Tuesday. Since Nov. 8, Musk has been on a selling spree. The Tesla CEO has said he is partly selling...
insideevs.com

VinFast Starts Customer Deliveries Of Its First EV In Vietnam

VinFast has handed over the first batch of electric vehicles to customers in its home country of Vietnam, becoming the latest carmaker that can pride itself with having electric vehicles on the road. In a ceremony held on December 25 at the company’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, VinFast...
