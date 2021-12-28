“Regenerated” – Debut Solo Full Length Album From Enjetic

It’s been probably well over a decade since the last time I actually listened to Alice in Chains‘ Unplugged album, and if there’s a reason I stress ‘actually’ there, it’s because most of the time I don’t have to turn it on to hear it. It’s just imprinted on my brain. Still, details like the oddly popping snare on “No Excuses,” the oddball opener “Nutshell,” the slightly-off-and-where’s-Ann–Wilson harmonies of “Brother,” all feel like coming home to a certain degree. Recorded in Brooklyn in May 1996, it was aired on MTV and released on CD that October, and I remember watching it on my mother’s tv upstairs in her room because it was the biggest screen in the house other than the one in the family room downstairs, which my father used exclusively for watching old nuns talking about the apocalypse and war documentaries. My parents split up about a month later, maybe? Funny to think of these things in context like that. I’m honestly not sure I have the year right.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO