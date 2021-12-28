Liverpool loses for 2nd time in EPL, big blow to title hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
