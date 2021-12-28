Liverpool loses for 2nd time in EPL, big blow to title hopes

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO