Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter fatally shot by LAPD

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged more than 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's antiviral pill will be available starting in January after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized it to treat Covid-19. "With today's action, we add the first-ever oral treatment to our nation's medicine cabinet and take a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic," he added. "As soon as emerging science showed the promise of this antiviral, we acted quickly and aggressively to pre-purchase 10 million treatment courses -- more than any other country in the world."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO