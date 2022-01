The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says it responded to a fire at the River Terrace Apartments on Thursday afternoon. It says “working smoke detectors and a fire alarm system saved lives,” but offered no details on the fire’s cause or whether anyone was injured. The department tells residents to contact it if they are in need of smoke or carbon monoxide detectors as the department recently received a shipment of more than 360 smoke alarms. Assisting at the scene of Thursday’s fire were the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, the Benton Township Fire Department, the Lincoln Township Fire Department, and Medic One.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO