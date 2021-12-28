ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football reveals Peach Bowl uniform combo

By Cory Linsner
 16 hours ago
It is time for the final uniform reveal of the season. A weekly tradition Spartan fans have grown to love and look forward to is the social media reveal of what uniforms the team will be wearing in the upcoming game.

Michigan State will be taking on Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Thursday, December 30th, kicking off a weekend full of New Year Six bowl games. When the Spartans take the field, they will be sporting a classic look:

The Spartans will be in a classic green helmet, green jersey and white pants, the traditional Michigan State home uniform.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

