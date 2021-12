One of the world's great powers is making significant progress toward reaching carbon neutrality. It's not the US. Like many countries, China has made a pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2060. Unlike many countries, it's actually doing something to get there. That's not a reference to its commitment to stop financing overseas coal plants, nor its steady expansion of wind and solar power. China's progress comes in the form of 150 new nuclear reactors, which it plans to construct over the next 15 years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO