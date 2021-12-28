Some Upset CDC's New Guidelines Don't Advise Testing for COVID Before Leaving Isolation
"Using a rapid test or some type of test to validate that the person isn't infectious is vital," said Dr. Eric...www.newsweek.com
"Using a rapid test or some type of test to validate that the person isn't infectious is vital," said Dr. Eric...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0