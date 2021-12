The Cobb County Genealogical Society is offering its annual genealogy course for researchers from January 29 through February 12. The 2022 session — Genealogy Basics: Next Steps — includes classes that are an extension of the basics covered last year with some new presenters. All sessions will be via Zoom. The nine Saturday sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The virtual meeting room will open at 9 a.m. on each class day. The eight one-hour classes scheduled are: Getting Started; Using Land and Deeds; Researching State Archives; Military Records; How History Might Help; Finding the Ladies; Using Tax Records; and What I Learned as a Beginning Researcher. The series will conclude with a one-hour, Q&A panel discussion.

