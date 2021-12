After tonight’s big two-hour event, are you curious to learn more about Claws season 4 episode 3?. The first thing that we should note here is that technically, there are two installments of the Niecy Nash show coming next week! Clearly, the folks over at the network are not worried in the least about there being so many episodes airing right around Christmas. A part of the reason for this may just be the fact that this is confirmed already as the final season. Because of that, you really don’t have to worry all that much about ratings. The most important thing is that the show delivers on its initial promise and entertains. We know that this was not an easy season to make due to the global health crisis; the fact that we’re even seeing it is fairly remarkable in itself.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO