ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch crews open a second capsule found near Robert E. Lee statue

Brenham Banner-Press
 16 hours ago

Two time capsules were found while...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Robert E Lee: Confederate general statue to be turned into art

A statue of the American Confederate general Robert E Lee that was a focal point in deadly 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, is to be melted down into a piece of public art. The statue was removed in July after being a source of contention for years. It was at...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Upworthy

A Black museum in Virginia will melt down a Robert E. Lee statue to make new art

The City Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, recently voted four to zero to hand over a statue of Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center is a cultural arts and history museum whose mission is to honor and preserve the rich heritage and legacy of the African-American community of Charlottesville-Albemarle. The museum, which is housed in what was once Charlottesville's only high school for Black students, plans to melt the statue down and use it to create new art. According to executives from the center, they will work with the community to commission the new artwork, CNN reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Workers say they found REAL time capsule hidden under Virginia statue of General Lee and will open it Tuesday - one week after unearthing box that contained three books and a coin and was buried as 'a stunt'

The time capsule buried under the toppled monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond that is purported to contain a photo of Abraham Lincoln may finally see the light of day - a week after crews searching for the long-lost treasure dug up a different box. Virginia Governor...
POLITICS
cbs12.com

1887 Confederate time capsule to be opened in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — The 1887 Confederate time capsule found last week while crews were disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be opened Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The opening will occur at the Department of Historic Resources lab at...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsules#Confederate
Axios

Historians open 19th century time capsule found under Lee statue

Virginia historians on Wednesday opened a 19th century time capsule found last week in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue earlier this year. What they're saying: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) denounced the monument's Confederate myth that seeks...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Crews removing pedestal where Gen. Robert E. Lee statue stood in Richmond believe they have FINALLY discovered 1887 time capsule that may contain photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin

Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee towered over Richmond for more than a century believe they've found a time capsule that was buried there in 1887. The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, erected in 1890, was taken down in September,...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

‘1887 time capsule found’ in base of controversial General Lee statue

Crews found a square box embedded in granite stone after the statue in Richmond, Virginia, was removed. Crews working to remove the pedestal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee believe they have found a time capsule buried there in 1887. The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Robert E. Lee: Virginia workers open Civil War era time capsule

A conservation team in the US state of Virginia has opened a box containing Confederate war memorabilia believed to be more than 130 years old. It contained newspapers, books and ammunition dated to the US Civil War. Workers discovered the container in the state capital of Richmond while finishing the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site

Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. The governor tweeted photos of a box being removed from the site and said conservators were studying the artifact. “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for," he tweeted. The governor said the box would not be opened Monday. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of condition any contents might be in. The development...
POLITICS
NBC 29 News

Two bidders sue Charlottesville over plan for Robert E. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two unsuccessful bidders for Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee have filed a lawsuit against the city, City Council, and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Two plaintiffs - the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation - say Charlottesville City Council’s process...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WKRC

Time capsule from 19th century opened, but mystery remains

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN Newsource/CBS Newspath) - It took officials in Virginia five hours to pry open a time capsule, more than a century old, found in the base of a controversial statue in the south. They had a list of items they expected to find, but it didn't turn out that way.
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Mystery Lingers Around Time Capsule Found Beneath Lee Statue

A rust-colored 1875 almanac, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that lay hidden beneath a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. As intriguing as the water-damaged items were, they're not what many were...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy