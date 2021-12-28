COVID-19 UPDATE: Kane Test Positivity Jumps to 12.4%; 20,804 New Cases Statewide; Hospitals Filling Up; Pediatric Infections Surging
OVERVIEW: Pediatric Infections Surging; CDC Changes Quarantine Rules; Some Bowl Games Cancelled. With coronavirus cases in the U.S. approaching near-peak levels recorded last winter, pediatric coronavirus infection and hospitalization levels are now surging to their highest point in months, ABC News and others are reporting. As New York City...kanecountyconnects.com
Comments / 0