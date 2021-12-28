ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

COVID-19 UPDATE: Kane Test Positivity Jumps to 12.4%; 20,804 New Cases Statewide; Hospitals Filling Up; Pediatric Infections Surging

Cover picture for the articleOVERVIEW: Pediatric Infections Surging; CDC Changes Quarantine Rules; Some Bowl Games Cancelled. With coronavirus cases in the U.S. approaching near-peak levels recorded last winter, pediatric coronavirus infection and hospitalization levels are now surging to their highest point in months, ABC News and others are reporting. As New York City...

#Cdc#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Hospitalization#New York City#Abc News#The New York Times#Fox Sports#Cdc Updates#Omicron
