No Charges For Cuomo’s “Unwanted Kisses”, Says DA

A New York prosecutor said on Tuesday, that former Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges over the alleged “unwanted kissing” of two women, including a New York State Trooper.

According to the AP, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, the office could not pursue criminal charges.

“In both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Rocah said in a statement.

A Long Island prosecutor said last week that Cuomo wouldn’t face criminal charges after the same trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said the allegations were credible and troubling but not criminal under state law.

