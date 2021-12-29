ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American Water Works' (AWK) Indiana Subsidiary Acquires Lowell Water System in Northwest Indiana

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Indiana American Water (a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) President Matt Prine today announced the company's acquisition of the Lowell water system in northwest Indiana. The purchase of the...

www.streetinsider.com

nwindianabusiness.com

Indiana American Water acquires Town of Lowell’s water system

The Town of Lowell will have its water services handled by an investor-owned company. Indiana American Water said it acquired the Lowell water system, which adds approximately 4,000 water customers to its customer base, representing a population of nearly 11,000 residents. The purchase of the Lowell water system for $24.5...
LOWELL, IN
dailyjournal.net

Local utility company expands to northwest Indiana

A local utility is expanding to northwest Indiana. Greenwood-based Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of the water system in Lowell, Ind. for $24.5 million. The water system in Lowell, which is in Lake County, was owned by the town. Officials from Lowell...
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Indiana American Water makes largest acquisition in two decades

LOWELL, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana American Water announced Tuesday the acquisition of the Lowell water system in northwest Indiana. A spokesperson says the purchase adds approximately 4,000 water customers to the company's customer base, which represents a population of nearly 11,000 residents. "The acquisition of this system will...
LOWELL, IN
StreetInsider.com

Inside Indiana Business

Study: Planning Crucial for Water Access in Central Indiana

A new study finds that water demand in central Indiana is expected to increase by more than 100 million gallons per day by 2070. The comprehensive study underscores the need for planning and investment to ensure there is ample water supply for population growth and economic development. "When companies move to another place, the first question they ask now is, 'Do you have enough water for my operation?'" said Jack Whittman, vice president of strategy and integration for Texas-based INTERA.
INDIANA STATE
Enid News and Eagle

Funding for rural water work on the horizon

Oklahomans in rural areas and small towns are searching for funding to support water and wastewater infrastructure. According to Kevin Wagner, director of Oklahoma Water Resources Center, more than $80 billion is needed to ensure the state has adequate drinking water and wastewater systems now and in the future. "Almost...
INDUSTRY
Illinois Business Journal

Fred Weber acquires Indiana drilling company

Fred Weber Inc., a construction materials and services provider based in St. Louis, has acquired General Drilling Inc., based in Noblesville, Ind. which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. "General Drilling is a great strategic fit for us. Bringing them into the Fred Weber family will enable us to expand our...
INDIANA STATE
