Watch crews open a second capsule found near Robert E. Lee statue

The City Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, recently voted four to zero to hand over a statue of Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center is a cultural arts and history museum whose mission is to honor and preserve the rich heritage and legacy of the African-American community of Charlottesville-Albemarle. The museum, which is housed in what was once Charlottesville's only high school for Black students, plans to melt the statue down and use it to create new art. According to executives from the center, they will work with the community to commission the new artwork, CNN reports.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO