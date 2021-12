As 2021 comes to a close, Kalona Mayor Mark Robe takes a look in the rearview mirror for all that has happened in the community. According to the 2020 Census, the city saw a population increase of 11.3% from 2,363 to 2,630 residents. The Kalona Community Center saw a steady increase in both usage and membership numbers. During 2021, the city did a complete redo of the racquetball court flooring, resurfaced the basketball court and added new equipment such as ropes, sleds, and other fitness class accessories. The city also saw increases in pool usage and recreation sport participation.

