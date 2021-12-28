ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

By ALEX VEIGA
WDBO
WDBO
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhwHR_0dXmjEmi00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left stock indexes mixed Tuesday, pulling the S&P 500 just below its latest record high.

The benchmark index slipped 0.1% after wavering between modest gains and losses. The slight loss snapped a four-day winning streak for the index, which set an all-time high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Roughly 60% of the companies in the S&P 500 rose, but a slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms, household goods makers and elsewhere in the market. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.7% lower.

“We did have four straight days of upward movement,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Investors are keeping their fingers tightly crossed that we will end up with a positive ‘Santa Claus’ rally."

That's what Wall Street calls a rally in the final five days in December and the first two trading days in January. Since 1950, the S&P 500 index has risen an average of 1.3% during those seven days. If the “Santa rally” doesn’t arrive, some traders see it as an omen that stocks may fall in the upcoming year.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.84 points to 4,786.35. The Dow rose 95.83 points to 36,398.21. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 89.54 points to 15,781.72. The Russell 2000 gave up 14.95 points to 2,246.51.

The major U.S. stock indexes are on pace to close out 2021 with strong gains. The S&P 500 is up 27.4% with three trading days to go this year.

Technology companies, which did well on Monday, led the decliners in the S&P 500. Graphics chip maker Nvidia fell 2%.

Health care and communication services stocks also weighed on the market. Pfizer fell 2% and Moderna dropped 2.2%. Twitter fell 2%.

Industrial companies and household goods makers were among the better performers. Boeing added 1.5% and Campbell Soup rose 2.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

Airline stocks recovered some of their losses from this month. American Airlines rose 2%, United Airlines gained 1.5% and Delta Air Lines closed 1.6% higher.

The major indexes posted gains last week as fears ebbed about the potential impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant. However, much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading extremely quickly and leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

The variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the world. While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021 and are likely to hold their ground until next week.

The market got some encouraging news Monday when the Centers for Disease Control reduced the amount of time an infected person would need to isolate if they tested positive.

Oil prices continued to climb Tuesday, adding to their gains from the day before. U.S. crude rose 0.5%.

Bond yields mostly edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was unchanged at 1.48%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Stock Indexes#Cfra#Santa Claus#Moderna#Twitter#Boeing#Campbell Soup
CNBC

Dow rises for a sixth straight day, gains nearly 100 points

U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising for a sixth straight day as traders continued to assess the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The Dow added about 80 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Investors...
STOCKS
WDBO

Asian shares mostly slip amid lingering omicron worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant's potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.9% in morning trading to 28,809.86. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9% to 2,993.38, while...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam in thin trading and investors weighed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slumped 0.50% to $1,088.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $155.02 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,413.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. Amazon.com Inc. closed $359.86 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after S&P 500 U-turns, slipping from all-time high

The S&P 500 took a breather on Tuesday, closing out a choppy trading session in the red after the index ceased a four-day climb toward another all-time high. U.S. stocks were mixed following seesaw action from all three major indexes in intraday trading as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases. The S&P reversed course in midday trading after hitting an intraday high earlier in the session. The Dow was up while the Nasdaq faltered, dragged down by continued selling in tech stocks.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P Takes a Small Step Back From Recent Highs

A day after a jubilant return from the holiday weekend, equity markets merely simmered in Tuesday's trading session. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday evening released new recommendations for those who have contracted COVID-19: most prominently, the agency reduced the suggested isolation time for asymptomatic carriers from 10 days to five. However, Wall Street seemed uninterested in this new development and had little other omicron-related news to glom onto.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: After Global Tech Stock Selloff, Value Shares, Indices Gain; Oil Up

Following Tuesday's declines during the Wall St. session, which included a selloff of both tech stocks and small caps, on Wednesday, futures contracts on the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all moved higher while European stocks extended their rally. Earlier Wednesday, Asian shares retreated, mirroring yesterday's New York trading.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 2.20% to $241.44 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $256.05 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy