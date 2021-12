The state says it is sending help around the state to increase the availability of COVID vaccinations and testing. Governor JB Pritzker says additional personnel will be provided to help local health departments and other providers increase their ability to offer shots and tests. In the meantime, Pritzker continues to warn of concerns about hospital capacity, and says unvaccinated people are increasing the risk that a bed may not be available for themselves or a loved one if they should need it.

