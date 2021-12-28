Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.

