Click here to read the full article. A one-of-a-kind flat in one of London’s most iconic buildings has popped up for sale. In the clock tower of a former hotel that adjoins St. Pancras railway station is a two-bedroom apartment that retains many original features. Owned by famously flame-haired British fashion model-turned-actress-and-entrepreneur Lily Cole, the roughly 1,600-square-foot flat is available through Sotheby’s International Realty at about $6.2 million. The red-brick hotel was designed in an ornate Gothic Revival style by George Gilbert Scott, architect of many other well-known edifices across London, including the Albert Memorial. As St. Pancras railway station was (and...

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO