LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on expectations of beef demand; hogs ease

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Profit-taking weighs on wheat but declines limited by flurry of activity on the export market. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins. * The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday was $331.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4 cents at $7.79-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $8.17-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was flat at $9.99-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen lower for second day in a row as traders square positions ahead of the end of the year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 5 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected following first loss in soybean futures since Dec. 13 on Tuesday. Losses kept in check by concerns about dry conditions in Argentina and parts of Brazil hampering crop development. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT March soybean futures noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * March soybeans last traded 8-1/4 cents lower at $13.59-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO