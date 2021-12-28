ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on expectations of beef demand; hogs ease

Agriculture Online
 20 hours ago

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday, as slaughter rates increased and carcass cutout values continued to firm, traders said. There is an expectation of beef prices continuing to firm and demand be strong going into the first quarter of 2022, said...

www.agriculture.com

staradvertiser.com

Record beef prices, but ranchers aren’t cashing in

SHEPHERD, Mont. >> Judging from the prices at supermarkets and restaurants, this would appear to be a lucrative moment for cattle ranchers like Steve Charter. America is consuming more beef than ever, while prices have climbed by one-fifth over the past year — a primary driver for the growing alarm over inflation.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn slides on profit-taking amid South American weather woes

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on profit-taking on Tuesday, as uncertainty over weather forecasts in South America continued to spark questions over global supplies, traders said. Wheat prices fell sharply, extending losses from the previous session, as investors began to jockey their positions ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on South American supply woes, wheat rebounds

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, trading near their highest since late July, supported by worries of adverse weather curbing production in top exporter Brazil. Wheat ticked higher in early Asian trade, recouping some the previous session's sharp losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 8-10 cents, corn down 5-6 cents, wheat down 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Profit-taking weighs on wheat but declines limited by flurry of activity on the export market. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins. * The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday was $331.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4 cents at $7.79-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $8.17-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was flat at $9.99-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen lower for second day in a row as traders square positions ahead of the end of the year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 5 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected following first loss in soybean futures since Dec. 13 on Tuesday. Losses kept in check by concerns about dry conditions in Argentina and parts of Brazil hampering crop development. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT March soybean futures noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * March soybeans last traded 8-1/4 cents lower at $13.59-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Is the soybean market overbought, analyst asks

While the South American soybean crop is seen as too dry, the soybean complex is seen as overbought. With the slow volume of trade and an extreme technical overbought condition, the reversal yesterday might be enough to bring some short-term selling pressure. The two-week outlook for southern Brazil and Argentina still shows some scattered rains but mostly well below-normal precipitation.
AGRICULTURE
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle and hogs begin a quiet trading week

The Direct cash cattle trade was quiet Monday and cash hogs closed lower. The cattle trade was typically quiet Monday, even more so because of Christmas, with bids and asking prices yet to be established. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, cattle were mixed, waiting for cash business to develop. Trade...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Trade Sends Hogs Higher

It was a quiet day throughout the livestock complex, as the lean hog contracts rallied but the cattle complex traded timidly without any fundamental support aiding in the market’s ability to trade higher. The cattle contracts struggled throughout Monday’s trade, but the lean hog contracts leaped with ample support,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Traders Look for Direction

As expected, the neutral Cattle on Feed report left traders comfortable with current prices and positions. The wait is for cash to trade to provide further direction. Hogs moved higher in response to a neutral to bullish Hogs and Pigs report. The rally was checked by underlying fundamentals. Cattle: Steady...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures continue to rise on dry South American weather

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched slightly higher on Tuesday on technical trading, keeping prices at near multi-month highs, as dry weather in South America continued to spark concerns over supplies. Wheat prices edged lower, extending losses from the previous session, on disappointing exports. Corn futures also...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
stockxpo.com

Grain Prices Could Get More Volatile in 2022

A banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers aiming to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. But high fertilizer prices, forecasts of more wild weather and the threat that China slows its buying loom over the year ahead. Row crops this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs, as unfavourable dryness and heat in South America stoked supply worries, while wheat inched lower after a six-session winning streak. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China to stabilise grain output and boost oilseed crop, minister says

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise corn production and expand soybean output in the new year to ensure grain security, the Communist Party's People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday. "Safeguarding supply security of grains, and important agricultural and sideline products is always our top...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

CoBank: Strong demand expected to boost prices for animal protein

Tight supplies and strong demand are expected to bolster prices for animal proteins in 2022, but inflation could cut into U.S. per capita meat consumption. The consumer price index for all meats, poultry, fish and eggs hit an all-time high in October, rising 12% year over year, according to CoBank’s “2022 Year Ahead Report — Forces that will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy.”
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China to stabilise grain production, expand oilseed crops in 2022 -state media

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise grains acreage and expand production of soybeans and other oilseeds in the new year, state media reported late on Sunday, citing comments by the country's central leadership during a policy meeting on agriculture. Beijing also vowed to safeguard grain security, and ensure...
AGRICULTURE

