US-Canada women's games off; US men forfeit at world juniors

Trumann Democrat
 17 hours ago

The pandemic disrupted a pair of top events in international hockey Tuesday, with the two...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Kansas City Star

Defending champ US holds off Slovakia to open world juniors

Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night. Up 3-0 after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period —...
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
Mining Journal

US holds off Slovakia 3-2 at world juniors hockey tournament in Alberta

RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night. Up 3-0 after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for...
Trumann Democrat

EPL managers frustrated at 3-sub rule as COVID-19 cases bite

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp became the latest Premier League manager to express his frustration at being allowed to make only three substitutions during a match at a busy time when many squads are being hit hard by coronavirus cases. England’s top division is one of the few leagues to decide...
Trumann Democrat

NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play

NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday. The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six...
shreveportmag.com

“Gender identities don’t swim”, USA official has resigned over transgender swimmer saying she can’t back a sport that allows “biological men” to compete alongside women

According to reports, USA swimming official has resigned in protest over transgender swimmer, saying she can’t back a sport that allows biological men to compete alongside women. “Gender identities don’t swim. Men are different from women, men swimmers are different from women, and they will always be faster than women.” the woman reportedly said.
Trumann Democrat

World Cup hotel shortage for supporters planning Qatar trips

Qatar wants to attract 1.2 million people to the World Cup but will struggle to accommodate many of them. With ticket sales beginning in January, supporters are in for a shock when they look for somewhere to stay: Qatar already looks sold out.
Trumann Democrat

Everton-Newcastle the latest EPL match off due to COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The 20th round of the Premier League was reduced to seven fixtures when the match between Everton and Newcastle was postponed Tuesday because of a pile-up of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Newcastle squad. The Arsenal-Wolves and Leeds-Aston Villa games, due to be played Tuesday,...
Trumann Democrat

In the rainforest’s shadow, Brazilian surf capital blossoms

SAO SEBASTIAO, Brazil (AP) — As most of Brazil tuned in to watch two local clubs battle for the continent's soccer championship last month, 14-year-old Luana Reis was far from a television set. She was surfing blue-green waves with a soaring rainforest backdrop, competing with dozens of other teens...
