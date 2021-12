The CDC has officially cut the quarantine period to five days instead of ten. As of Monday, December 27, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC, has shortened the recommended times that people should isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the official media statement made by the CDC, the change was inspired by “science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.”

