Tarrant County commissioners approve 7 deputies for jail diversion center

Tarrant County takes the final step in opening its new mental health jail diversion center.

In a meeting that lasted only four minutes, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court unanimously approved seven new sheriff's deputy positions to staff the diversion center.

"One 24/7 position takes just a little over five people, because of vacation and holidays and training and everything else," says Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

The center would be for people picked up by police for certain non-violent offenses.

"They'll be worked with to provide them with some counseling if they need it and if they're willing to go into the programs," says Whitley. "If they need a home or someplace to stay, we're going to have somebody from the homeless shelter there."

Whitley says in many cases, taking those people to jail would be counterproductive.

"Because we've got state jail standards, there are certain things that we have to do. And that would, many times, mean that they're off their meds, and it just starts a downward spiral."

Whitley says an additional benefit would be that police officers who take them to the diversion center can return to their beats sooner.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD