ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Daily Horoscope: December 29, 2021

By Annabel Gat
Vice
Vice
 17 hours ago

Mercury and Venus retrograde meet in Capricorn at 5:27 AM, finding us in the mood to socialize, and perhaps inspiring us to rethink how we communicate our wants and desires. The moon in Scorpio mingles with the sun in Capricorn at 5:43 AM, encouraging confidence, and surprising feelings may pop up...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Last Week Of 2021 Will Inspire These 3 Zodiac Signs To No End

You’re close to the finish line, because the final week of 2021 is here. This year was filled with trials and tribulations, but it also represented the beginning of a brand new journey. Luckily, that journey is far from over and the best has yet to come, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 27, 2021. Earth signs, it’s your time to shine, so light up a sparkler and celebrate.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Mars#Productivity#Mercury#Aquarius#Capricorn#Sagittarius
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 22-28

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may become a more audacious storyteller in 2022. You could ripen your ability to express the core truths about your life with entertaining narratives. Bonus: The experiences that come your way will provide raw material for you to become even more interesting than you already are. Now study these words by storyteller Ruth Sawyer: "To be a good storyteller, one must be gloriously alive. It is not possible to kindle fresh fires from burned-out embers. The best of the traditional storytellers are those who live close to the heart of things — to the earth, sea, wind and weather. They have known solitude, silence. They have been given unbroken time in which to feel deeply, to reach constantly for understanding."
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Capricorn season: Check out what your horoscope says about you

It’s time to say, “fare-the-well” (and for some, “good riddance!”) to 2021. Winter has ‘officially’ arrived with the sun in the sign of Capricorn. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesWe now are charged with focusing on grounding, producing and finishing up loose ends as the year comes to an end. This Earth sign is driven by success and the upholder of tradition. This is the time of year we not only focus on completion but how we desire to design the architecture of our lives in the New Year ahead. Venus really has something...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 12/27/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People turn to you for help as they realize their mistakes, but curb heroic tendencies for now because they won't learn from them if you run to the rescue. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): The cavalry will be delayed, but don't worry because...
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Powerful energies, emotions and healing are in the offing

This week we see a full moon in Gemini, Venus turns retrograde, Chiron turns direct and the sun enters Capricorn. Thursday, Dec. 16: For the first half of the day, the moon in value-conscious Taurus is in harmony and that brings good things. Later, in Gemini, watch out for issues with arms and hands. It was Dec. 19, 1899, that Noel Coward was born. He wrote plays and songs. His work is regularly seen at Shaw Festival with "Blythe Spirit," "Cavalcade" and more.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 28

Oday’s Birthday (12/28/21) You’ve got the Midas touch this year. Your steady efforts generate and build lucrative results. Fresh winter inspiration feeds your plans, inciting springtime fun, laughter and romance. Adapting to team changes next summer leads to energized autumn group collaboration and coordination. Simplify, conserve and preserve.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Here's What March's Worm Moon Will Mean For Every Zodiac Sign

Every month's full moon is unique in what it brings into your life. There's a new one every month (and on rare occasions, sometimes two), each with a story to tell, a meaning behind its name, and its own special way to affect you. With the way the universe works, though, each moon has a different effect for each zodiac sign, and it's all about understanding the stars, the spirits, and how they all work together. March's moon is called the worm moon, and here's everything you need to know about it for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Jupiter In Pisces Is The Defining Transit Of 2022. Here’s Why

Finally, some good news. Yes, the end of 2021 is being affected by a slightly chaotic Venus retrograde. But even so, there's another astrological transit coming our way that's promising to steady our spirits. Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, is entering into its favorite sign of all time, Pisces, on December 28. "This is one of the defining and most anticipated astrological events of 2022," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. Jupiter will be in Pisces until May 10, dip out into Aries for a bit, and then re-enter the sign of the fish once again in October.
ASTRONOMY
E! News

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation — See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy