For a while this season, Kliff Kingsbury looked like a front-runner for 2021 Coach of the Year honors. After failing to eclipse .500 in his first two years as Cardinals coach, the former Texas Tech coach oversaw a 7-0 start — and apparent MVP campaign from quarterback Kyler Murray — this fall. Since then, however, Kingsbury’s Cardinals have lost five of eight games, slid out of the No. 1 NFC playoff seed they once held tightly, and are squarely in danger of losing a would-be NFC West crown.

