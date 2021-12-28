Oregon Whiskey Goes to Europe

The Netherlands is taking drastic measures to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. All non-essential stores and services—including bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, and museums—will be closed from Sunday until the middle of January. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday. Rutte made clear the decision was not taken lightly, characterizing it as “terrible for everyone, especially on the eve of the holidays” but it was the best way to prevent things from getting even worse. “We have to act now to prevent a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Without measures, we could be witnessing an uncontrollable situation at the start of January.”

