Oregon Whiskey Goes to Europe

Brescome Barton added Kikori Japanese Whiskey to its spirits portfolio. Distilled from 100% locally grown aromatic Japanese rice and pure mountain water found on the island of Kyushu in Kumamoto in southern Japan, the whiskey is barrel-aged for a minimum of three years in American oak, French limousin oak and sherry casks before it is blended and bottled in Kumamoto. The name Kikori means “woodsman” and was inspired by the lush forests that surround its distillery. Launched in 2015 by Soh Spirits, owned by American-born Ann Soh Woods, she is one of the only women entrepreneurs in Japanese whiskey. Rice serves as the inspiration and the main ingredient, creating a unique spirit in its delicate, floral balance, offering a distinctively different style of whiskey with floral notes and a smooth, bright finish. Kikori is golden in color with a floral, fragrant aroma and a velvety smoothness on the palate, at 41% ABV/82 proof.
