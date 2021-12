FBI: Most Wanted wrapped the first half of Season 3 with an episode that forced the team to get creative to save as many lives as they possibly could when a day of holiday shopping at the mall went violently wrong. The team was split with Jess and Barnes on the inside with their families, and Gaines, Hana, and Ortiz trying to help from the outside. All hands had to be on deck in the midseason finale, and the crisis with the mall shooters showcased the Jess/Barnes dynamic within the team. Star Julian McMahon spoke with CinemaBlend to explain why it works for FBI: Most Wanted.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO