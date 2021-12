A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO