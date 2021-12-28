ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Sign Tight End Jared Pinkney to Active Roster

By John Maakaron
The Detroit Lions have been decimated at multiple positions this season, but none more than the tight end position most recently.

T.J. Hockenson was lost for the remainder of the season and did not suit up to play in Detroit's Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos.

"It was just one of those things. What is the injury? Is it a bone bruise? Is it a tear? Is it kind of between both? And, it's just a matter of how you feel about where it's at," Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained, when the decision was made for Hockenson to undergo surgery. "It's a player's preference. And so, all good, man. Got it fixed."

Brock Wright was just placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. That follows the significant knee injury suffered by Shane Zylstra Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons, which ended his season.

General manager Brad Holmes turned to a familiar location to find Detroit's latest tight end, as Jared Pinkney was signed from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad to the Lions' 53-man active roster.

Pinkney signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020, but was waived and sent to the practice squad in September of 2020.

The 24-year-old tight end has also had stops with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions.

Pinkney was on the Lions' practice squad for about a month earlier this season (from September to mid-October).

The Lions head out on the road for a Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Announced roster moves

  • Placed linebacker Josh Woods on reserve/injured list.
  • Placed tight Brock Wright on reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Activated defensive end Jashon Cornell from reserve/NFI list.
  • Signed linebacker Curtis Bolton from practice squad to active roster.
  • Signed wide receiver Juwan Green and tight end Ross Travis to the practice squad.
  • Released cornerback Chris Williamson from the practice squad.
