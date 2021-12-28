ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Delta 'Karen' Allegedly Threatened to Kill Her Mother, Mother's Husband Claims

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta "Karen" has had a string of incidents involving violence or threatened violence ... the latest one we've uncovered involves an alleged threat to kill her own mom, and the details are crazy. Robert Spoeri filed legal docs in July, 2020, explaining that he's married to Patricia Cornwall's mom,...

CruzIn711
13h ago

Well she definitely has some very bad issues about her little nasty self. I’m no doctor but I bet she needs one. She should be ashamed of herself beating on elderly people. Maybe she should have still been in jail.

Robert 236
15h ago

This country is getting worse by the day...... People have lost their marbles...

