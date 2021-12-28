Ski Report

Click here to read the full article. Powdery white snow and world class slopes have made Whistler, British Columbia, into a world-class skiing resort, with the best months December through February. There are hundreds of marked trails, thousands of acres of slopes, 16 alpine bowls and even three glaciers. Non-skiiers can have fun during the winter ice skating, snow-tubing, or even bobsledding. But Whistler is also great in the off season, when visitors and locals can enjoy camping, hiking, biking, or leaf-peeping in the autumn. And in June and July, Blackcomb Mountain reopens for glacier skiing.
This property, in the White...
Comments / 0