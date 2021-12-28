Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:52a 2 new machine groomed 41 -...

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
The Story of Snowbird Ski Resort

Ted Johnson and Dick Bass built a recreation legacy. Snowbird’s millionaire oil tycoon and financier Dick Bass was an outdoor icon. Bass jet-setted the world’s highest peaks, summiting seven of them in his fifties. Bass not only set world records, he also started a trend that other aging, adventurous multi-millionaires would follow. John Krakauer’s famous Everest expedition novel, Into Thin Air, demonstrated how ― for better and for worse ― big money was chasing after big peaks. A bronze statue of Bass rests at the base of Peruvian Gulch depicting his life at altitude.
Fair Grounds Entries, Monday January 3rd, 2022

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Primeinterestrate (L), 120B. Culp7-3-7Cynthia Morrell12/1. 2R and R Star (L), 125J. Graham7-3-4Joseph Boxie12/1. 3Jackie Moon (L), 125M. Pedroza, Jr.9-6-9Howard Alonzo8/1. 4Diesel Jack (L), 117E. Nieves9-2-xJoseph Foster10/1. 5Holden Pass (L), 125C. Hernandez5-5-7Carl Woodley8/1. 6Mr. K W , 117R. Morales5-11-xCharles Zenon8/1. 7Waitin' On a Woman (L), 125M....
167 skiers pulled off broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort – Cache Valley Daily

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Officials said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Friday, KUTV reported. Mountain operations staff got the chairlift moving again and implemented lift evacuation procedures by 3:15 p.m., officials said.
Cross country ski area near Lake Chelan now open

CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
Celebrate New Mexico: Ski industry

VADITO, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz is hitting the slopes at Sipapu Ski Resort. Our state's history with skiing is among the oldest in the American west. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz shows why the ski industry is a big part of...
Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just under five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Sunday

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Mountain Ski Resort announced it will open on Dec. 26. The announcement was made on the resort’s Instagram page Tuesday. The opening will come provided the mountain receives enough snow, and will remain open until Jan. 2. The resort also asked visitors to stay off the tubing hill in the meantime so as not to ruin it.
A Ski House in Whistler for All Four Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Powdery white snow and world class slopes have made Whistler, British Columbia, into a world-class skiing resort, with the best months December through February. There are hundreds of marked trails, thousands of acres of slopes, 16 alpine bowls and even three glaciers. Non-skiiers can have fun during the winter ice skating, snow-tubing, or even bobsledding. But Whistler is also great in the off season, when visitors and locals can enjoy camping, hiking, biking, or leaf-peeping in the autumn. And in June and July, Blackcomb Mountain reopens for glacier skiing. This property, in the White...
