Ski Report

 16 hours ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 6 -...

WAFB.com

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Crystal Mountain avalanche: 1 skier dead, 5 rescued in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One skier died Saturday morning, and five others were rescued in an avalanche reported at Crystal Mountain in Washington, KIRO-TV reported. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they learned of the avalanche in Silver Basin, a backcountry area at Crystal Mountain, around 10:50 a.m. A witness told authorities they saw six people get buried in the incident, KIRO reported. All six were wearing emergency alert avalanche beacons and were quickly found, according to the news station.
WASHINGTON STATE
1310kfka.com

Colorado Olympic skier tests positive for COVID

A Colorado Olympian has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin said on Twitter that she’s doing well and is following protocol and isolating. She’ll miss the World Cup slalom races this week in Austria as a result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
utahstories.com

The Story of Snowbird Ski Resort

Ted Johnson and Dick Bass built a recreation legacy. Snowbird’s millionaire oil tycoon and financier Dick Bass was an outdoor icon. Bass jet-setted the world’s highest peaks, summiting seven of them in his fifties. Bass not only set world records, he also started a trend that other aging, adventurous multi-millionaires would follow. John Krakauer’s famous Everest expedition novel, Into Thin Air, demonstrated how ― for better and for worse ― big money was chasing after big peaks. A bronze statue of Bass rests at the base of Peruvian Gulch depicting his life at altitude.
LIFESTYLE
KDRV

Mt. Ashland Ski Area set to open this Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will open for the season on Saturday, December 18, in the wake of a winter storm that brought fresh snow to the mountains. Crews are currently working on getting the mountain ready for visitors, said general manager Hiram Towle, and updates on what lifts and terrain will be open are forthcoming. The lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 7-day per week holiday schedule will be in place through January 3.
ASHLAND, OR
WRAL

Hit the slopes with our NC Ski resort guide

Raleigh, N.C. — Are you looking for the best places to ski in North Carolina? We have a list of resorts and skiing options in the state. First, does North Carolina get enough snow for skiing? The state gets an average of 60 to 70 inches of snow a year, but resorts supplements that by making their own snow.
TRAVEL
KSLTV

167 skiers pulled off broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Officials say the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Friday. Mountain operations staff got the...
PARK CITY, UT
KTVL

Mt. Shasta Ski Park opens with plenty of snow!

Mt. Shasta dealt with fire and drought all summer, but on Friday the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened with plenty of white, fluffy snow for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy. After a snow storm blew through earlier in the week bring relief to the park and much of the Northstate, ski patrol director Justin Duvenick said employees at the ski park spent days working to get the slopes ready for the first round of visitors.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
scoopcharlotte.com

Your Winter 2022 Charlotte SKI and SNOW Report, by Driving Distance

10 Ski and Snow Options Near Charlotte, listed by driving distance. Not much snow, but the machines are going strong most places so some slopes are open. Use our report as a planning guide and we’ll update you again in 2022!. Head to: Appalachian Ski Mountain. Distance from Charlotte:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Bristol Mountain open for the season

Bristol Mountain plans to be open this weekend for its 57th season of skiing and boarding. The Finger Lakes Times reports the entire area is covered by snowmaking. General Manager Dan Fuller says the snowmaking team did one of its best jobs ever in getting Bristol ready for a Friday 9AM opening. With the lack of natural snow so far, only expert terrain is open. The Comet Express Quad Lift will take expert skiers to the Upper Rocket and Lower Rocket trails.
LIFESTYLE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL
Summit Daily News

Winter weather brings half a foot of snow to Summit County ski resorts with more on the way

Local ski resorts got some fresh, wet powder just in time for the holidays, and more is on the way. As of about 5:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, Keystone Ski Resort reported that it got 6 inches in the past 12 hours, and Breckenridge Ski Resort reported it had gotten 7 inches. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area got 6 inches. Copper Mountain Resort got 6 inches overnight and 9 inches within the past 48 hours.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

One skier dead in avalanche Friday

A backcountry skier was killed on Friday in an avalanche near Cameron Pass and became the first person to die from an avalanche this season in Colorado. The avalanche happened around 2 p.m. on the southeast side of South Diamond Peak, near Cameron Pass. The avalanche broke was about 250 feet wide, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
DENVER, CO

