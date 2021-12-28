ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Says NFL Issued Warning Over Tablet Smash, Threatening Future Fine

TMZ.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady's wallet did not get lighter after his infamous tablet smashing incident earlier this month ... the Bucs QB says the NFL did not fine him for hurling the electronic device. Just over a week after Brady destroyed a Microsoft Surface in a fit of rage in Tampa...

www.tmz.com

ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
Tom Brady
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
The Spun

This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

Tom Brady has made breaking records a common occurence over the course of his NFL career. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shatter barriers as he eyes an eighth Super Bowl ring. The latest instance of Brady’s brilliance came on Sunday afternoon when he...
NBC Sports

Brady lauds courage of reporter who asked Belichick daring question

Other than an eighth Super Bowl title and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is looking for some bravery and courage -- at least the same levels possessed by a reporter who asked Bill Belichick an ill-timed question over the weekend. Appearing on his weekly Let's Go! podcast with...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s hilarious message after Buccaneers win NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched their division title – and nobody’s in a better mood than Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback took to Twitter to express his excitement, including a little jab against most of his other teammates. “Quarterbacks and NFC South Champs,” said Tom Brady after...
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
Us Weekly

Tom Brady Reveals Whether He Was Punished After Throwing a Tablet During New Orleans Saints Game: ‘I Did Get Warned’

On the naughty list! Tom Brady detailed how the NFL reacted to him throwing his Microsoft tablet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New Orleans Saints on December 19. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I’ll get fined. Imagine that,” the 44-year-old athlete said on the Monday, December 27, episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.
thegamenashville.com

Tech foul: Brady says tablet toss led to warning

Tom Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that the NFL warned him that he will be fined if he throws another Microsoft Surface, as he did in the Buccaneers’ Week 15 loss to the Saints.
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals He Received A Warning From The NFL

In Week 15, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught spiking his Microsoft Surface tablet on the sidelines. A little over a week later, he provided an update on that incident. During the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM, Brady revealed that he...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Gets A Talking To After Smashing Surface Tablet

Tom Brady has been known to get upset from time to time on the sidelines. He is the winningest quarterback in the history of the NFL, so it would only make sense that he feels like he needs perfection from himself and his team on a weekly basis. While the Buccaneers were victorious this past Sunday, the Bucs were terrible just a weekend ago against the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost by a score of 9-0, and it led to some pretty testy moments on the sideline.
