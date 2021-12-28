ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Zadina cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Zadina should...

CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Lands on virus protocols

Leddy has landed in the COVID-19 protocols, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com. Leddy has yet to score this season, but he still provides decent help on the offensive side of the puck with eight assists to date. He will have to be out for 10 days before returning to practice, meaning he is slated to miss quite a few games as long as the league resumes next week.
NHL
Filip Zadina
The Hockey News

Maple Leafs’ Spezza, Simmonds, Kerfoot Exit COVID-19 Protocol

When the sun rose in Vancouver ten days ago, Jason Spezza received news from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman that his six-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk was successfully reduced to four games. Having just served the fourth contest earlier in the week, Spezza was excited to suit...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Givani Smith: Clears virus protocols

Smith was removed from COVID-19 protocols Monday. Smith should be ready to rock for Wednesday's road tilt versus the Islanders. He had been on non-roster IR, but the gritty winger evidently logged a pair of negative COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour window to obtain clearance for the upcoming contest. Smith has two goals, two assists, 15 blocked shots and 39 hits through 24 games.
NHL
#Covid#Red Wings
stonyplainreporter.com

Flames back to full roster as final player exits COVID-19 protocol

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. With second-string netminder Dan Vladar completing his isolation and rejoining his pals for Monday’s practice, the Calgary Flames are once again at full strength after the NHL’s largest outbreak of the season. For two weeks, as positive...
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
Detroit Red Wings
Coronavirus
Sports
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL

