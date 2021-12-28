ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Dairy farm sees an 'all-right' 2021, looks ahead to 2022

By Nathan Phelps
mynews13.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXEMBURG, Wis.— It’s a snowy December morning. Steam rises from the cows closest to the door on the barn at Jauquet’s Hillview Dairy in Luxemburg, Wisconsin. Just days away from the new year, farmer Dave Jauquet looked back on 2021 as a middle-of-the-road year when it comes to milk...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
capitalpress.com

U.S. dairy farmers reduce herd, slow production

U.S. dairy producers have reduced cow numbers and milk production in response to ongoing margin pressures and an uncertain feed situation. The dairy cow herd has declined 118,000 head since its peak of 9.5 million in June, and milk production fell into negative year-over-year territory in November, according to USDA.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

The 12 days of Christmas for the dairy farm families

Operating and managing a dairy farm is not easy. The hours are long, the work is hard and the demands of balancing farm and family can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, you don’t — and shouldn’t — have to take all of this on by yourself. It’s impossible...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Future of U.S. trend line yields

Let me start by saying I am a commodity adviser and not an agronomist. But as. a long-term chartist and trader, it is important to me (and to you) to think about how changes in the U.S. trend line yield will impact corn and soybean prices and profits. You may...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Luxemburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
thereminder.com

Thomas Farm and Dairy gets Farm Bureau grant

SUNDERLAND – Laurie Cuevas and Jim Thomas, owners of Thomas Farm and Dairy, won a Schipper grant this month to keep their TikTok stars in better health. “They’re Nubians goats, the kind with the big floppy ears,” Cuevas said. “They’re fun, they’re like big dogs. People are crazy about them on TikTok.”
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indicators point to corrections ahead for the 2022 farm economy

(The Center Square) – The Illinois farm economy is healthy, but the indicators show that corrections are due. Glen Semple, vice president/senior commercial lender of Farm Credit Illinois, said that Farm Credit has been telling farmers to lock in their interest rates and think twice about new debt. “Fixed...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Leader

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Products#Proucers#European
Agriculture Online

Cover crop lessons from four Midwest farmers

At the Soil Management Summit in Mankato, Minnesota, farmers shared their mistakes and successes planting cover crops on their farms. Take these lessons learned to help strategize your cover crop management in 2022. Joe Breker, North Dakota. Breker farms in the southeastern part of North Dakota, in the shadow of...
MANKATO, MN
WGME

Danone extends contracts with Maine organic dairy farms

PORTLAND (WGME) – A major dairy brand is extending contracts with organic dairy farms in Maine. There was swift backlash against Danone after 14 farms suddenly received non-renewal notices back in August. Danone, which owns Horizon Organic, says the decision came down to distance. It's hard to find drivers,...
MAINE STATE
ironcountyreporter.com

U.P. sees increase in small farms

By Michael Broadway For Rural Insights MARQUETTE — A drive across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula along U.S. Route 2 or M28 provides the casual observer the overriding impression of a sparsely populated, heavily-forested region. Yet hidden among the trees are an increasing number of farms. Most people would consider the region largely unsuitable for agriculture; its short growing season, poor…
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Western U.S. milk and cream report

Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. California farm level milk production is trending higher. Demand for bottling has declined; contacts report that winter school breaks have caused a decrease in educational purchasing. Some Class II producers have reduced purchasing as they are, reportedly, running lighter year-end production schedules.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

CoBank: Strong demand expected to boost prices for animal protein

Tight supplies and strong demand are expected to bolster prices for animal proteins in 2022, but inflation could cut into U.S. per capita meat consumption. The consumer price index for all meats, poultry, fish and eggs hit an all-time high in October, rising 12% year over year, according to CoBank’s “2022 Year Ahead Report — Forces that will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy.”
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: Crops in Brazil

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Our shortest day of sunlight was the longest day of sunlight in Brazil, where crops are pollinating. But a major part of the country has a drought. The southern Brazilian states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, which produce a quarter of the corn and soybeans, are suffering from a […]
AGRICULTURE
Ames Tribune

Federal watchdog says USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3 billion in 2019

The Trump administration overpaid corn farmers by about $3 billion in federal aid in 2019 and farmers in the South were paid more for the same crops than those elsewhere in the country, a federal watchdog agency has found. The Government Accountability Office said in a report released this week...
AGRICULTURE
binghamtonhomepage.com

Dairy farm donates award money to local school for milk containers

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southern Tier farm that recently received an honorable mention for a top northeast dairy prize is using that money to help local students. Stronghaven Farm received the Dairying for Tomorrow Award in October 2021 and then made a $500 donation to the Tioga Central School District to purchase portable milk coolers for students.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy