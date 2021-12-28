Maryland Hospital Association asks governor to reinstate public health emergency

Beginning in mid-January, maternity services will no longer be available at Pulaski Memorial Hospital in Winamac, Ind., local news station WKVI reported Dec. 22. The hospital has had "significant difficulty recruiting additional staff to our OB/maternity department in order to maintain the high-quality standards that all patients deserve and expect from PMH," Tom Barry, the hospital's CEO, said in a press release shared with the news station, adding that the healthcare labor shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the availability of maternity nurses.
Comments / 0