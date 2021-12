The Detroit Lions are hoping to make it two in a row for the first time in the Dan Campbell era, but the football gods are going to make it tough for this squad. Although they match up quite well with this Atlanta Falcons team that is nowhere as good as their record indicates, COVID and injuries have stripped the Lions of some of their most important parts. Jared Goff, just as he was finally hitting his strides with the team, has landed on the reserve/COVID list and will not play. Amani Oruwariye has become the 15th third starting cornerback to go on injured reserve. And Detroit remains without the likes of T.J. Hockenson, and it’s not looking great for D’Andre Swift.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO