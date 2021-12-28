ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz out for Week 17 due to COVID

By Braulio Perez
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Indianapolis Colts playing for their postseason lives, things just got pretty darn tough for them in Week 17. That's because starting quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for...

