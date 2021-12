Trucking trends of 2021: Buying growth, expanding capabilities. It’s the end of the year and for the trucking industry, disruption, record profits and new opportunities are all major themes to consider when predicting trends to watch in 2022. The trucking expansions into the LTL space and final mile and acquisitions of regional carriers indicate strategic adjustments for large trucking carriers, which traditionally focused on the middle-mile space. Brokerage expansions and investment in technology underline the challenges shippers are facing in this tight capacity environment. Below are a few highlights of these trends from 2021.

