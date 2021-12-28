ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles announce 4 roster moves

By Glenn Erby
 16 hours ago
With Miles Sanders out for Week 17 and Philadelphia needing to keep their running back depth flowing, the team has signed running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad.

Jordan Howard is dealing with a stinger and could be a game-time decision.

The Eagles made several other roster moves involving the practice squad on Tuesday:

Kerryon Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A former second-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Johnson spent Training Camp with the Eagles.

Johnson has also spent time with the 49ers and prior to a knee injury, was one of the top young running backs in the NFL. Johnson has 1,225 career rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns since entering the league in 2018 out of Auburn.

Luke Juriga

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Luke Juriga (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A reserve offensive lineman who was on the Eagles’ practice squad until Saturday, Juriga was previously signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Released K Matt McCrane

Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers 12 30 2018

McCrane was originally added as an insurance policy with the uptick in COVID cases.

