Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

By Karen Hart
 16 hours ago
Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I...

outsider.com

Betty White Once Revealed Where She Got Her Love For Animals From

Although she is known for her acting talents on the small and big screens, Betty White is also well known for her love for animals. But what really drew her to those creatures?. According to Fox News, Betty White once revealed that her parents inspired her to love animals. “My...
CNN

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

(CNN) — Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way. White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on January 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
Otis Adams

Betty White Changed TV History (Again) When She Met David Letterman

In 1975, David Letterman left Indiana to try and make it in show biz. “If it doesn’t work out,” Letterman told a friend. “I’ll get a job at a gas station.”. Jason Zinoman’s book, Letterman: The Last Giant of Late Night, opens seven years earlier, in the summer of 1968. Letterman’s college girlfriend gave him the ultimatum to either marry her or break up. He was stuck between the “horrifying” prospect of losing her and the fury of his parents, who did not like her.
Taste Of Home

Everyone Is Invited to This Betty White Birthday Bash, and We’re Ready to Celebrate

There are lots of things worth celebrating as we round up 2021. Christmas falls at the end of this week, and then we’ll be ringing in the new year with friends, family and a bottle of champagne not long after. But the festivities don’t stop there! On January 17, TV icon Betty White will be turning 100 years old and is celebrating appropriately—with a movie all about her life!
The US Sun

How old is Betty White?

BETTY White is known as one of the true pioneers of the entertainment industry. Her illustrious career has spanned over eight decades as she is getting ready to celebrate her next birthday. How old is Betty White?. Betty White is 99-years-old. Her birthday is January 17, 1922 and she will...
ComicBook

Betty White Is About To Turn 100 & Celebrating In Style

Betty White is turning 100 and you can be a part of the celebration. She's releasing a film available for that wonderful night of January 17th, 2022 called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, fans can remember all the career highlights including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (Don't worry Hot in Cleveland gets its due too.) Other stars will be along for the ride as well with faces like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on for the picture. Turning 100 is a big deal and this event definitely fits the bill. 900 theaters across the United States will be playing the movie, so there's an opportunity to be a part of the fun even if you don't live in a massive city like Los Angeles or New York City. It's very cool to see for all the fans out there.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Halley Berry, Betty White, Law & Order + More!

HULU DROPS 'HIMYF; TRIALER: Hulu dropped the first trailer for How I Met Your Father on Thursday (Dec. 16th). The preview of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff prominently features Kim Cattrall as the narrator, playing an older version of Hilary Duff’s character Sophie. The show is scheduled to stream on Jan. 18th.
abc17news.com

Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Betty White, a national treasure, is just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. The award-winning actress spoke to People Magazine ahead of the milestone, saying, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” White said.
extratv

Betty White Jokes Around as She Reflects on Turning 100

The “Golden Girls” actress opened up to People about her centennial birthday, sharing, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing." Reflecting on her upbeat nature, she insisted she was “born a cockeyed optimist,” adding, "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."
Yardbarker

Betty White on turning 100 years old: 'I'm so lucky'

Betty White graces the cover of the latest issue of People in anticipation of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," the five-time Emmy winner told the outlet for the accompanying cover story. "It's amazing."
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

