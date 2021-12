A stablecoin is a token built on a blockchain network that is designed to minimize volatility by pegging to a more stable asset. Stablecoins are tokens developed for this particular reason. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are stable in value while maintaining similar decentralized features as cryptocurrencies. Benefits of this include being able to take advantage of blockchain technology and peer-to-peer value transfer while not being exposed to the high price volatility of Bitcoin, Ether, or other cryptocurrencies. This makes them an ideal medium for value storage or transaction.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO